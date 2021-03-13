News Local MoH announces 398 Covid cases on Saturday

MoH announces 398 Covid cases on Saturday

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

The Health Ministry announced 398 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,940 PCR and rapid antigen tests (positivity rate 0.91%) on Saturday, raising confirmed infections in Cyprus since the start of the pandemic to 39,277.

No deaths were reported today, which leaves the death toll in Cyprus to 238, 158 men and 80 women with an average age of 79.

The 398 new cases are as follows:

  • 147 through tracing of primary contacts (927 tests today)
  • 2 from checking of passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (794 tests today)
  • 35 through private initiative (1,097 tests today)
  • 8 from public hospital labs (228 tests today)
  • 3 from migrant centres (144 tests today)
  • 8 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (420 tests today)
  • 195 confirmed cases found through 40,288 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

  • 42 tests within the program of GP referrals

The 195 confirmed cases from antigen rapid tests are as follows:

Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 23
Limassol 107
Nicosia 43
Paphos 14
Famagusta 8
Old people’s homes 0

A total of 201 patients with Coronavirus are being treated in the island’s hospitals, of whom 34 in serious condition.

Of the 34 patients who are in serious condition, 18 are intubated, three are in ICUs but not intubated and 13 are in increased care units.

By Josephine Koumettou
