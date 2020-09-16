AC units to be installed gradually in all public schools

The request of thousands of teachers, students and parents for the installation of air conditioning units in all public schools has finally been approved by the Ministry of Education.

An official announcement on Tuesday said the agreement was reached after an afternoon meeting between Minister of Education Prodromos Prodromou and representatives of all parties involved .

A series of steps must be fulfilled for the installation of the air conditioning units to go ahead, starting with the preparation of the relevant proposal that will be submitted before Cabinet for approval.

After that is approved, another proposal will then be prepared for submission to the Recovery Fund operating at European Union level. The plan is for the project to be included in the Fund providing subsidies.

Asked about the timetable for the installation of the units in schools, Prodromou said “as soon as possible, based on real data and not what everyone thinks. The fastest that technical data necessary works will allow.”

He also said that the AC units’ installation will be done gradually.