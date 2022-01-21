Mobile vaccination units to Pachna and Kambos villages on Saturday

Within the framework of the effort of the Health Ministry to increase the vaccination coverage of the population, tomorrow Saturday, the mobile vaccination units will be in the community of Pachna and Kambos.

The units will be at the Health Center of Pachna from 08.00 until 13.00 and at the Health Center of Kambos from 10.00 until 13.00 for the vaccination of the residents of the wider area.

Eligible for vaccination are people over 12 who want to have the first or send dose of the vaccine and people 18 and over who want to have the booster shot. It is reminded that all people need to present their identity and vaccination cards.