Mobile vaccination unit to visit Lefkara on Friday

A mobile vaccination unit will visit Lefkara Municipality on Friday, 7 January to vaccinate the residents of Lefkara but also of the wider area against Covid-19.

In an announcement the Municipality mentioned that the unit will be at the Conference Center of Lefkara from 09.00 until 15.00. Furthermore, officials of the Health Ministry will be there to inform the citizens about the benefits of the vaccination and answer to any questions they might have.

The following persons are eligible for vaccination at the unit on Friday:

People aged 12+ for first dose

People aged 12+for second dose

People aged 18+ for booster shot

It is reminded that all people must have an identification card and a vaccination card.