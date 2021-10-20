NewsLocalMobile vaccination unit for mountainous areas

Mobile vaccination unit for mountainous areas

The Health Ministry is organizing vaccinations with a mobile vaccination unit on Saturday 23 October in the communities of Evrychou and Trimiklini, aiming to facilitate the access of the residents of mountainous areas to the vaccination units.

According to the schedule, the vaccinations will take place at the following points:

  • Health Center, Evrychou, 08.00-10.30
  • Office of the Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Communities, Trimiklini, 11.30-14.00

The vaccination unit at the above points will serve only the following groups of citizens:

  1. People aged 12 and over who have not yet been vaccinated (1st dose)
  2. People aged 12 and over who have received the first dose of the vaccine (2nd dose)
  3. Booster dose for people 60 and over
By gavriella
