Mobile units for rapid tests in Gymnasiums and Lyceums

Mobile units for antigen rapid tests will visit as of 8 September Gymnasiums and Lyceums to carry out tests to students who want to have one. The target is to facilitate students to get a SafePass but also to find confirmed cases in the student community in time in order to safeguard the as much as possible safest operation of schools.

The Health Ministry in coordination with the Education Ministry has set up a schedule which they have made known to the schools according to which the mobile units will be every 72 hours in schools all over the country.

It is stressed that the mobile units that will visit schools will exclusively serve students 12-17 years of age who must have written consent of their parents.

