Mobile scanner will check the quality of roads

The Transport Ministry will soon get a system which will scan the roads of Cyprus to ascertain various problems, at a cost of one million euros. This system will also solve the problems of new roads needing repairs immediately due to bad infrastructure.

According to Transport Minister Giannis Karousos, this is a modern solution to check roads. It is used in most countries to record the condition of the road. The recording is done by equipment in special vehicles which move at a normal speed so that it will not be necessary to close the roads.