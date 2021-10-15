Mobile rapid testing units program at primary schools to be extended

The Ministry of Health has announced that the program of mobile rapid testing units at primary schools in all districts for students who wish to be tested will be extended as of Wednesday.

The program encourages younger students for whom wearing a mask in not mandatory to be tested nasally with their parent’s permission.

Though testing is not mandatory for primary school aged children, parents are urged to talk with their kids about the procedure and give their consent.

The early detection of cases, especially in asymptomatic children, only contributes to a safer school environment and helps to prevent the spread of the virus in schools and at home.

Testing began on September 22 on rotation and on a weekly basis -available for all grades and for only students with signed consent forms.