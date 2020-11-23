News World Mobile emergency medical unit in Thessaloniki

Mobile emergency medical unit in Thessaloniki

The General Staff of the Army is proceeding with the creation of a mobile emergency medical unit in the courtyard of the 424 General Military Hospital in Thessaloniki, following a decision by the political and military leadership.
The unit will have 50 hospital beds and a radiology laboratory, which is necessary for the diagnosis of coronavirus effects on the chest, while it is clarified that the mobile unit will not have an Intensive Care Unit.
The mobile emergency medical unit is expected to be completed next Thursday.
After consultation with the National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Deputy Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis is going to Thessaloniki on Monday, November 23, to be informed about the progress of the work.

(amna.gr)

By gavriella
