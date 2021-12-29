NewsLocalMob deals seem to be behind new cold-blooded murder case in Larnaca

Mob deals seem to be behind new cold-blooded murder case in Larnaca

Murder
Murder

Police went on alert after the cold-blooded murder in central Larnaca late on Tuesday of 53-year-old Andreas Evangelou-ex father in law of Marios Georgiou, 34, alias Marouthkias, who was assassinated in April.

Mob deals are believed to be behind the new assassination since the victim’s son is a prosecution witness in an ongoing big drug case. And Evangelou had testified – some 10 days ago – in the same drug case.

Police officers had been patrolling the victim’s residence for some time, according

Mariouthkia, who was assassinated while driving in April 19, 2021, was also involved in the same drug case.

The 53-year-old man was reportedly shot outside his apartment building by gunmen who fled on a motorcycle.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleBaked Alaska – record December warmth and winter rains

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros