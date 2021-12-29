Mob deals seem to be behind new cold-blooded murder case in Larnaca

Police went on alert after the cold-blooded murder in central Larnaca late on Tuesday of 53-year-old Andreas Evangelou-ex father in law of Marios Georgiou, 34, alias Marouthkias, who was assassinated in April.

Mob deals are believed to be behind the new assassination since the victim’s son is a prosecution witness in an ongoing big drug case. And Evangelou had testified – some 10 days ago – in the same drug case.

Police officers had been patrolling the victim’s residence for some time, according

Mariouthkia, who was assassinated while driving in April 19, 2021, was also involved in the same drug case.

The 53-year-old man was reportedly shot outside his apartment building by gunmen who fled on a motorcycle.

Insiders said the murder was planned and that the perpetrators had been tracking the victim’s movements.