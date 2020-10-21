Mitsotakis-Anastasiadis hope Tatar will proceed with negotiations

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, and Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, expressed on Wednesday hope that the new Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, will not proceed to talks for a Cyprus settlement with the positions he has expressed so far.

Anastasiades and Mitsotakis, speaking during a bilateral meeting they had at the Presidential Palace, in Nicosia, prior to the 8th Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit, also underlined the excellent cooperation between Cyprus and Greece, especially at the European Council, in order to explain to their EU partners what is really happening in the Eastern Mediterranean and to achieve Conclusions which are in favour of Greece and Cyprus.

Welcoming Prime Minister Mitsotakis, President Anastasiades underlined that “we remain firm in the search to find a solution that will be functional and therefore viable.

(CNA)