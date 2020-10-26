Mitsotakis-Anastasiades have working lunch

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday had a working lunch with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

According to government sources, during the lunch they discussed Turkey’s provocative actions and the coordination of actions between Greece and Cyprus. They also examined the prospects for the resolution of Cyprus’ issue after the general elections and the new leadership in the Turkish-Cypriot community.

Later, Mitsotakis will meet with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and at 18:00 with the Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

(amna.gr)