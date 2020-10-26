News Local Mitsotakis-Anastasiades have working lunch

Mitsotakis-Anastasiades have working lunch

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday had a working lunch with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

According to government sources, during the lunch they discussed Turkey’s provocative actions and the coordination of actions between Greece and Cyprus. They also examined the prospects for the resolution of Cyprus’ issue after the general elections and the new leadership in the Turkish-Cypriot community.

Later, Mitsotakis will meet with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and at 18:00 with the Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Read More: Cyprus President to be honoured by Athens Municipality

(amna.gr)

By gavriella
Previous articleDendias-Lavrov: Greece has right to extend its territorial waters to 12 n.m.
Next articleFinance Minister: No lockdown forseen in 2021 state budget

Top Stories

Local

Bottled water withdrawn from Cyprus market

gavriella -
The Health Ministry is informing consumers that within the framework of the officials tests conducted in the market, the Ministry’s health services have tested...
Read more
Local

President: Attack against Macron insults European values

gavriella -
In a written statement, President Anastasiades said that this attack, against the French President from the leader of a country which is candidate for...
Read more
Economy

Finance Minister: No lockdown forseen in 2021 state budget

gavriella -
Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides called on MPs to approve the 2021 state budget given the critical moments facing Cyprus due to the coronavirus...
Read more
Local

Mitsotakis-Anastasiades have working lunch

gavriella -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday had a working lunch with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades. According to government sources, during the lunch they discussed Turkey's...
Read more
World

Dendias-Lavrov: Greece has right to extend its territorial waters to 12 n.m.

gavriella -
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday agreed it was Greece's ιnalienable right to extend its territorial...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Bottled water withdrawn from Cyprus market

gavriella -
The Health Ministry is informing consumers that within the framework of the officials tests conducted in the market, the Ministry’s health services have tested...
Read more
Local

President: Attack against Macron insults European values

gavriella -
In a written statement, President Anastasiades said that this attack, against the French President from the leader of a country which is candidate for...
Read more
Local

COVID-19 tests to pupils in Polis to begin as of Tuesday

gavriella -
The Education Ministry intends to carry out extensive COVID-19 tests among the students of all schools in Polis Chrysochous as of tomorrow, according to...
Read more
Local

Foreign Minister to attend Cyprus-Greece-Israel meeting in Athens

gavriella -
Cyprus’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides will be flying to Athens on Tuesday to participate in the trilateral meeting of the Ministers of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros