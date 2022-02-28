MITSIDES GROUP-Vision, dedication, teamwork

It all started in 1932, when brothers Chrysostomos and Costas Mitsides bought a traditional stone mill in the old part of Nicosia.

This was the beginning of an ongoing path of excellence and quality, which passed down from generation to generation.

In the decades that followed, this small family business flourished into the largest and most experienced flour and pasta manufacturer in Cyprus.

Read full story here: https://xryseseteries.philenews.com/en/mitsides/

(An academic recording that makes history, supported by RCB)