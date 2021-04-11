NewsLocalMitsero area residents protest against planned asphalt plant relocation there-PHOTOS

Mitsero area residents protest against planned asphalt plant relocation there-PHOTOS

Mitsero area residents on Sunday staged a protest against plans by the government to relocate there an asphalt production unit which is considered a health-hazard.

“We want our health, we want clean air” and “No to the asphalt production plant” read the placards the some 1,000 protesters were holding.

The area’s community leaders sent the message that residents have paid a heavy price for housing mines, quarries, livestock units and slaughterhouses.

And that it is for these reasons that any decision to move an asphalt plant to the area will not be tolerated.

The asphalt plant is in Dhali area and resident there have been protesting against its presence for years.

Villages that were part of the protest were Mitsero, Agrokipia, Kato Moni, Menikou, Orounta, Ayios Ioannis, Arediou, Ayios Epifanios, Kalo Chorio, Klirou, Malounta and Ayia Marina.

By Annie Charalambous
