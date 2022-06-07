Mitigating the health effect of dust in the atmosphere

During an event on Tuesday 31 May, the first results of the clinical studies of LIFE MEDEA program were presented.

The MEDEA project, which is financed by the LIFE programs of the European Union, aims to develop the tools for early population warning of upcoming desert dust storm events and a set of evidence-based and sustainable recommendations for adoption during DDS (Desert Dust Storms) episodes in order to reduce indoor and outdoor exposure to harmful particulate air pollution. Thereafter, the effectiveness of these recommendations for reducing exposure to desert dust pollution and corresponding health effects will be assessed during a Behavioural Intervention Study in vulnerable patient groups of children with asthma and patients with Atrial Fibrillation.

Dr. Giallouros, Coordinator of the program, presented the first results of partial compliance of asthmatic children to exposure reduction guidelines.

As a result he said that compared to controls, children participating in intervention groups demonstrated:

–Clinically and statistically significant improvement in asthma symptom control (ACT test).

–Improvement, primarily observed in children with atopy and in children undergoing in the combined intervention group (guidelines and air cleaner)

–Evidence of reduction in respiratory infections o Evidence of reduction in the likelihood of unscheduled clinician visits.