Mission to Kilimanjaro for the reinforcement of Makarios Hospital

Forty thousand euros have been raised from donations to help the Makarios III Children’s Hospital in Nicosia.

This is an effort that has exceeded all expectations, since the purpose was to raise money during the ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro organized by the Hand in Hand Charity Foundation on August 3-10, 2021.

The money will be used to purchase a surgical bronchoscope worth €19,000, to purchase stainless steel surgical instruments worth €12,000 and to assist nine families in Cyprus with children with health problems (€1,000 each).

The Hand in Hand Foundation was founded in 2010 by the Fameline Holding Group (FHG) and aims to support families with children experiencing financial difficulties and/or suffering from health problems. To date, the Foundation has succeeded in assisting more than 100 families in terms of medical support by providing first aid supplies. The program is designed to address the urgent needs of children and to ensure their long-term well-being. Its goals have been achieved through fundraising initiatives, community partnerships and public awareness campaigns.

This year, a group of volunteer/ amateur climbers will raise the flag of the Foundation on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa, aiming to increase public awareness about the remarkable work performed by the medical staff of Makarios III Children’s Hospital, and raise money for the necessary surgical equipment.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa at an altitude of 5895 meters and the destination expeditions are the ultimate target of many mountaineers from all over the world. Mount Kilimanjaro’s peaks are the home for one of the last remaining glaciers of Africa that tragically are under threat due to global warming. Unfortunately, in the coming decades they are expected to entirely disappear.

There are six main routes that lead to the top of the mountain, of which, Machame is considered to be the most beautiful and longest route, with the highest success rates due to the altitude.

The Kilimanjaro Mountains are home to some of the last remaining glaciers in Africa, which are threatened with extinction in the coming decades due to global warming. There are six main routes that lead to the top of the mountain, of which, Machame is considered the most beautiful and longest route, with the highest success rates due to the altitude.

People with good physical condition and a lot of will can participate, as the climb to Kilimanjaro is a demanding effort for which proper preparation is required. It takes 4-6 hours of walking daily and overnight staying in tents in designated areas along the route. The climb starts the night before, so that the team has the opportunity to admire the sunrise over the magnificent African landscape. Walking to the top does not involve much technical difficulty, but it is tiring due to the high altitude. The climbers will be accompanied by transporters, cooks and local guides who will contribute to maximum safety during the trip and the realization of the goal.

The team consists of: Mario Hadjipetris (team leader and professional mountaineeer), Stephanos Stephou, Christina Pantziarou, George Kyriazis, Evripides Manoullos, Marielen Andreou, Charis Constantinou and Despina Kleovoulou.

The main donors of this action are: Fameline Holding Group, Inmarsat Global Ltd, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement Cyprus Ltd, NSB Group GmbH & Co KG and Bunkernet. Also contributed with donations: ASBIS Kypros Ltd, NIPD Genetics Public Co Ltd, MIE Group, MarinePool, F.P. eSafe Solutions Ltd, Exelia Technologies Ltd, Alphatron Marine BV, DP World Limassol, Comtech SRL, TP Servglobal, Primetel and Scordis Papapetrou & Co LLC.

Communications Partner: Phileleftheros & Active Radio