Missing sailor not found; search operations to be suspended

Search and rescue teams in Cyprus are going to suspend their operations since they have been unable to find a sailor reported missing since noon on Wednesday in Cape Gata area in south-eastern Akrotiri.

The Search and Rescue Coordination Centre announced that the operations will be suspended until any other information on the case is received.

The Larnaca-based Centre had received information from the Motion Control Center of Limassol port that a sailor, specifically a member of a cruise ship crew, was missing.

He was last seen on the night of April 20 when the ship was 20 nautical miles south of Cape Gata.

