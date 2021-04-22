NewsLocalMissing sailor not found; search operations to be suspended

Missing sailor not found; search operations to be suspended

Search and rescue teams in Cyprus are going to suspend their operations since they have been unable to find a sailor reported missing since noon on Wednesday in Cape Gata area in south-eastern Akrotiri.

The Search and Rescue Coordination Centre announced that the operations will be suspended until any other information on the case is received.

The Larnaca-based Centre had received information from the Motion Control Center of Limassol port that a sailor, specifically a member of a cruise ship crew, was missing.

He was last seen on the night of April 20 when the ship was 20 nautical miles south of Cape Gata.

Read More: Search and rescue teams still looking for sailor missing in Cape Gata area

By gavriella
Previous articleNew measures to contain COVID-19 expected to be announced tomorrow
Next articlePersonal physicians to vaccinate 30-year-olds with AstraZeneca

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros