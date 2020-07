Police are seeking information that could help locate MICHAL WINCENTY DYMEK, 38, from Poland, who has been missing from his home in Paphos since the morning of July 18th, 2020.

The 38-year-old is described as 1.85 cm tall, slender, with short blond hair.

Anyone who knows anything that can help locate him should please contact the Paphos Police Department at 26806021 or the Citizen Contact Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.

Source: Philenews