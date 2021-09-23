NewsLocalMissing from Nicosia General Hospital (PHOTO)

Missing from Nicosia General Hospital (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 48-year old Aggelos Kaouslidis, who has been reported missing since yesterday, Wednesday 22 September, when he left the Nicosia General Hospital where he had been hospitalized.

The Police are releasing his photo aiming to collect information that might lead to his finding.

Kaouslidis is 1.70-1.75 metres tall, thin and bald. It is believed that when he left he was wearing a yellow medical hospital gown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

