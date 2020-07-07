News Local Missing child (photo)

Missing child (photo)

UPDATE - Missing Larnaca man found

The police and Hope for Children have re-issued an alert on a 15-year-old child who has been missing from his home in Limassol since June 29.

The boy, named as Nikita Kashtanov from Russia pictured below, is 1.90 m tall of thin build with short, blond hair with a small ponytail at the back.

Police said that when he left his house he was wearing short dark blue trousers and a multicolour t-shirt with a cat print and was carrying a blue-jean backpack.

Police and Hope for Children called on anyone who knows anything that can help trace him to contact the European Hotline for Missing Children at 116000, the Citizen’s Line at 1460, the Limassol CID at 25805057 or their nearest police station.

By Josephine Koumettou
