Police are looking for 69-year-old Michalis Kountourou who is missing from his home in Nicosia since Monday.

He is 1.50 metres tall, slim, with grey hair and beard.

And he was wearing black clothes the last tine he was seen.

He was also wearing myopic glasses.

Anyone with helpful information is requested to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the Citizens Hot Line on 1460 or their nearest police station.