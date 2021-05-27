NewsLocalMissing 66-year-old found dead

Missing 66-year-old found dead

66-year-old who had been missing since yesterday from the area of Kokkinotrimithia was found dead in a building under construction in Nicosia.

According to the coroner who was asked to the scene, from a first point of view, a crime is excluded.

