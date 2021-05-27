NewsLocalMissing 66-year-old found dead Missing 66-year-old found dead 1 hour ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Viber 66-year-old who had been missing since yesterday from the area of Kokkinotrimithia was found dead in a building under construction in Nicosia. According to the coroner who was asked to the scene, from a first point of view, a crime is excluded. By gavriella Previous articleCivil servants hold shares in private companies without permissionNext articleThe Grape Escape: Troodos wine tasting tour on Saturday, May 29 Top Stories in-cyprus Bee Tour, Candle workshop and Honey dishes meal in-cyprus The Grape Escape: Troodos wine tasting tour on Saturday, May 29 Local Missing 66-year-old found dead Economy Civil servants hold shares in private companies without permission in-cyprus Cook & Dine in Nicosia – Summer Menu Edition Taste in-cyprus The Grape Escape: Troodos wine tasting tour on Saturday, May 29 Agrotourism Dance of art and oenogastronomy: wine tasting at Tsiakkas winery Local Food To Ouzeri: scent of sea and happiness Sweets NYT legendary plum, berries or apricot cake (recipe) RELATED ARTICLES Slovaks leave from military exercise due to pseudostate Secondary education students who will join the National Guard to be vaccinated Volunteer Commissioner’s resignation sparks reactions among parties Minister of Health announces further easing of COVID restrictions in three stages