Missed calls on mobiles from unknown overseas numbers are a scam, police warn

Police on Monday warned the public not to call back any missed calls on their mobile phones from unknown overseas numbers because this is probably a scam.

“Recipients see the missed call and they call back but this call is charged at an exorbitant rate and the perpetrators then siphon off the money,” police said in a written statement.

The number of people who fell victim to this scam was on the rise over the past few weeks, police also said.

Recipients of such phone calls are also advised to immediately contact their telecommunication provider to check what charge has been made on their telephone bill.