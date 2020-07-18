News Local "Mirror" group exhibition at Papadakis Warehouses

“Mirror” group exhibition at Papadakis Warehouses

The mirror as an artistic tool or as a means of multiple symbolism is the theme of “Mirror” group exhibition which is to open on Wednesday at Limassol Municipal Arts Center – Papadakis Warehouses.

Fifteen artists who used the mirror as a symbol in their work are taking part. On display will be paintings, wall installations and videos highlighting the multiple importance and role of the mirror in art.

Artists participating are Maria Andreou, Alexis Vagianos, Panagiotis Vittis, Savvas Georgiades, Sakis Doritis, Elena Kotasvili, Maria Kofterou, Marianna Constanti, Nicolas Lampouris, Lia Lapithi, Elen Black, Antonis Neophytou, Nicoletta Papamichael, Panagiotis Pasandas and Haris Paspallis.

Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides will open the exhibition on Wednesday, at 8pm, and will be on view till September 19. The Centre is open Tuesday-Friday, 10:00-18:00 and Saturday 10:00-14:00.

(Pictured is a work by Ellen Black)

By Annie Charalambous
"Mirror" group exhibition at Papadakis Warehouses

