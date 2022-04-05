NewsLocalMinors sexually abused by farm owner need psychological support

Minors sexually abused by farm owner need psychological support

A 53-year-old owner of a horse farm in Nicosia was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing three minors. The Attorney General deemed the sentence insufficient and will file an appeal.

According to the verdict the accused was taking advantage of his position and using various pretexts was sexually abusing the children. The three minor victims present psychological problems and need treatment.

The Court pointed out the seriousness of the offences, taking into consideration the repeated action of the accused on the three children. It was stressed that for two of them, he was their trainer in an activity that they used to like. The accused proved to be unworthy of the trust of both the children and of their parents.

By gavriella
