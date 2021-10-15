Minors missing from place of residence (PHOTOs)

Police are looking for
- RUTH KAKANA LUSHIMA, 16-year old, and
- REBECCA LUSAMBA NTUMBA, 17 years old.
Both girls are from Kongo and have been reported missing from their place of residence in Nicosia since 14 October.
LUSHIMA is 1.60 metres tall, of average build with short black hair.
NTUMBA is i.75 metres tall, thin, with short black hair.
RUTH KAKANA LUSHIMA
REBECCA LUSAMBA NTUMBA
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.