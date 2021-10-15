Minors missing from place of residence (PHOTOs)

Police are looking for

RUTH KAKANA LUSHIMA, 16-year old, and REBECCA LUSAMBA NTUMBA, 17 years old.

Both girls are from Kongo and have been reported missing from their place of residence in Nicosia since 14 October.

LUSHIMA is 1.60 metres tall, of average build with short black hair.

NTUMBA is i.75 metres tall, thin, with short black hair.

RUTH KAKANA LUSHIMA

REBECCA LUSAMBA NTUMBA

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.