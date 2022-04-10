NewsLocalMinors attack old man in Limassol

Minors attack old man in Limassol

The Police last night arrested two 15-year-olds, following a complaint filed by a 78-year-old man, according to which while walking toward his house in Limassol, two young men approached him and asked for money. The two men had covered their faces with hoods. When the man said he had no money, the youngsters attacked him, stealing the keys of his house and a small amount of money.

The old man was taken to the Limassol General Hospital while the two 15-year-old have been arrested on the basis of a court warrant and have been imprisoned.

Investigations continue.

