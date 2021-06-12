NewsLocalMinor says her mother gave her drugs

Minor says her mother gave her drugs

Limassol: Teenagers arrested for drug possession

The Police in Limassol have yesterday arrested a 43-year-old Cypriot woman on the basis of an arrest warrant, following a complaint by her minor daughter that her mother gave her narcotic substances.

The girl which is under the care of the Welfare Services said that on 2 June she met with her mother at a specific location and while there her mother gave her a handmade cannabis cigarette to smoke.

Among other things, the minor said that during 2020, when she was staying with her mother they were using cannabis together.

The Limassol CID is investigating the case.

