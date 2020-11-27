Minor girls married to adults in Cyprus

The police are investigating cases of minors’ sexual abuse in violation of Law N° 91(I) of 2014 on Preventing and Combating the Sexual Abuse and Sexual Exploitation of Children and Child Pornography.

The case has to do with two minor girls who came to Cyprus and then it was revealed that they had married adults of the same nationality in Cyprus.

In cooperation with other services, the two minors were removed from their “husbands” who were arrested.

Police investigation of the case is ongoing.

