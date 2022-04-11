Minor fell into precipice in Palaichori (photos) (updated)

NewsLocalMinor fell into precipice in Palaichori (photos) (updated)

Emak
A rescue operation has taken place in the area of Palaichori in the district of Nicosia, since it seems that a minor had fallen into a precipice.

According to the posting of Andreas Kettis, spokesman of the Fire Service, the service took part in a rescue operation in the area between Palaichori and Agios Epiphanios. Upon the arrival of the firemen, they could hear the crying of a child. Finally the men managed to save a 12-year-old boy who seems only to have suffered external injuries. The boy has been transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital for a check-up.

By gavriella
