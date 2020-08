Police arrested a minor on Friday afternoon in connection to a case of bank robbery committed shortly before 12:00 in Strovolos.

The suspect stole approximately €30,000 under the threat of a knife and escaped on foot.

Police Deputy Spokesman Stelios Stylianou stated to CNA that the young man was found hiding in the area after fleeing.

Evidence was also found and was given to police to assist with investigations, he added.

(Source: Philenews/CNA)