News Local Ministry updates list of countries for travel to Cyprus - Israel in...

Ministry updates list of countries for travel to Cyprus – Israel in Category C

1 out of 6 trips were by aeroplane in 2017

The Health Ministry on Friday issued a revised list of countries regarding their epidemiological risk as regards coronavirus for travel purposes, moving Israel from Category B to Category C. The new list is effective as of July 6.

The Ministry said that for the update it also took into account the recommendation of the European Council dated June 30 for the gradual and coordinated lifting of travel bans to the EU.

It was also announced earlier that given the improvement of the UK’s epidemiological situation, and given that this continues, the country will be added to Category B as of August 1.

Passengers from Group A are not required to present a certificate they have undergone a coronavirus test that came out negative.

Those from Group B will have to present such a certificate from a recognised lab no older than 72 hours prior to departure.

Only Cypriots and legal residents are allowed to come to Cyprus from countries that are not on either list. They are tested and need to self-isolate.

All passengers, irrespective of category, are obligated to submit an application online for CyprusFlightPass (https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/) within 24 hours before their flight departs.

In addition, the Ministry added, for public health reasons and to monitor the epidemiological situation, random testing will take place among passengers who arrive in Cyprus.

Classifications of countries are based on the reproduction rate R (t)  for Covid-19, the number of new cases, the number of tests, the mortality rate per 100,000 people, the estimated prevalence and WHO indicators.

Classification of countries based on epidemiological risk is exceptionally dynamic and can change at any given moment as the pandemic develops, the ministry said.

For this reason, new data will be announced and the list will be regularly updated, it added.

The countries have been classified as follows:

Group A – Low-risk countries

These are countries with R (t) of below 1 and/or small number of new cases (<1/100,000 inhabitants a day)  and/or very low COVID19 mortality  (<5-10/100,000 inhabitants) and/or sporadic cases or cluster of cases according to WHO and /or at least satisfactory tests (>3000 tests/100,000 residents):

EU members: 1) Austria, 2) Germany, 3) Denmark, 4) Greece, 5) Estonia, 6) Ireland, 7) Latvia, 8) Lithuania, 9) Malta, 10) Hungary, 11) Poland, 12) Slovakia, 13) Slovenia, 14) Finland

Schengen members: 1) Switzerland, 2) Iceland, 3) Liechtenstein, 4) Norway

Third countries: 1) Australia, 2) Japan, 3) Canada, 4) New Zealand, 5) South Korea

Group B – Countries with  possible low risk but with greater doubts compared to Group A 

These are countries with R (t) above 1 and/or new cases of  >1/100,000 people a day and/or increased COVID-19 mortality (>10/100,000 people)  and/or limited lab tests  (<2000 tests/100,000 people) or lack of classification by WHO.

EU members: 1) Belgium, 2) Bulgaria, 3) France, 4) Spain, 5) Italy, 6) Croatia, 7) Luxembourg, 8) Netherlands, 9) Romania, 10) Czech Republic

Small nations: 1) Andorra, 2) Monaco, 3) Vatican City, 4) San Marino

Third countries: 1) Georgia, 2) Uruguay, 3) Serbia

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleNo new Coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

Top Stories

Local

Ministry updates list of countries for travel to Cyprus – Israel in Category C

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry on Friday issued a revised list of countries regarding their epidemiological risk as regards coronavirus for travel purposes, moving Israel from...
Read more
Local

No new Coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

Josephine Koumettou -
No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Friday after 1538 tests, which means the total number remains at 999 for the second...
Read more
Local

New yellow warning; temperatures at 42 C on Saturday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Department of Meteorology issued on Friday another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Saturday. The alert is in force from 11 am until...
Read more
Local

Limassol Wine Festival cancelled for 6th time since 1961

Josephine Koumettou -
Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said on Friday that the municipal council has decided to cancel the city's wine festival for 2020 due to Coronavirus,...
Read more
World

Gilead’s COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

Josephine Koumettou -
The European Commission said on Friday it had given conditional approval for the use of antiviral remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients following an accelerated review process,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

No new Coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

Josephine Koumettou -
No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Friday after 1538 tests, which means the total number remains at 999 for the second...
Read more
Local

New yellow warning; temperatures at 42 C on Saturday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Department of Meteorology issued on Friday another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Saturday. The alert is in force from 11 am until...
Read more
Local

Limassol Wine Festival cancelled for 6th time since 1961

Josephine Koumettou -
Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said on Friday that the municipal council has decided to cancel the city's wine festival for 2020 due to Coronavirus,...
Read more
Local

Third arrest for robbery, beating of 66-year-old woman – UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Limassol on Thursday to facilitate questioning in a case of robbery and the critical injury of a 66-year-old woman...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros