Ministry technocrats to visit fire-struck villages to explain immediate relief aid allocation

Technocrats from the island’s various ministries on Thursday will visit the villages devastated by the weekend’s deadly forest fire to explain how emergency help amounting to €6 million will be allocated.

The immediate-relief measures were approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon.

The €6 million in total will go towards villagers whose homes, properties and vehicles were damaged with individual grants calculated depending on the scale of damages suffered.

In addition, those whose places of work were affected will have their salaries and social insurance paid from July to September covered.

So far, damages to 98 properties have been recorded as well as vehicles, farming equipment and machinery.

Affected communities are those of Arakapas, Eptagonia, Ora, Ayioi Vavatsinias, Melini and Odou in mountainous Larnaca and Limassol, and Tala in Paphos.

Financial aid amounting to €3 million is allocated for professional, part time and amateur farmers to help them continue with their operations.

Each beneficiary will be entitled to between €10,000 and €30,000 to cover lost income as a result of the total or partial destruction of their produce and means of production.

As well as to cover restoration or replacement costs of their infrastructure.

Nicosia is also drafting an application to ask for aid from the EU’s Solidarity Fund.