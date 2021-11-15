Ministry sends letters to toxic asphalt plants’ owners to speed up relocation process

The Agriculture Ministry has sent letters to owners of toxic asphalt plants in Cyprus noting that they are dragging their feet over a cabinet decision to remove them from residential areas.

The residents of the Agion Constantinou and Elenis parish in Dhali village have long protested against the operation of the plants but they seem to be paying the price of the inadequacy of institutional framework in place at the time.

To be precise, the one that previously covered the process of installation and operation of this type of industry, Philenews reported on Monday.

There was no provision over important parameters such as altitude, wind direction, climatic conditions and soil morphology. Along with no provision for an environmental impact assessment to be carried out before a license for operation was granted.

This would include a Pollutant Dispersion Model – something that would prevent strong complaints by the area’s residents of breathing problems caused by the emissions.

Cabinet had taken a decision in 2019 and a timeframe had been set for the plants’ relocation but the process seems to be as slow as can be.