Ministry refuses postponement of mid-term exams

At the time when trade unions and organized parents are getting ready to seek dynamically the postponement of the school exams that are scheduled on 12 January, the Ministry does not examine this eventuality. On the contrary, it continues to record data on the course of teaching.

A relevant meeting took place at the Education Ministry yesterday and Phileleftheros contacted Minister Prodromos Prodromou on the issue. Prodromou said the Ministry does not examine the possible suspension of exams.

During a House Education Committee meeting, Prodromou had said that despite difficulties almost 50% of the material needed had been covered.

On the other hand, teachers, students and parents are concerned saying that due to the pandemic and the problems created it would not be correct to let the students go through the exams. Moreover, many students may be absent from exams either because they are confirmed cases or because they were close contacts of confirmed cases.