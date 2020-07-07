News Local Ministry publishes updated list of labs for Covid-19 tests

Ministry publishes updated list of labs for Covid-19 tests

 

The Health Ministry has published an updated list of private labs which have verified procedures for RT-RCR diagnostic tests, which is the only accepted and approved method of testing for Covid-19, and which the public and businesses can contact.

Other labs, other than those listed below, carry out RT-RCR tests, but their procedures have not yet been verified and therefore the test result must be confirmed by the reference lab of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

The Health Ministry said it was in contact with these labs and will update the list once their methodology is verified.

Other than the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the labs of state health services (Okypi) hospitals, the private labs which have verified their diagnostic methodology to test for the virus are:

  1. ACT-BIO labs partnership (Biomedical Laboratories Harris Harilaou, Andreas Adamou and clinical labs BIOCHECK-Tiggiridi.)

2. Medifos Center of Laboratory Medicine and Molecural Diagnosis

3. Theocharides clinical labs

4. MyGene Molecular Diagnostics

5. Diogenous lab (C.D. DNA Biomedica Science Lab

6.  Bioiatriki  Group (Yannioukas labs)

7. Partnership of Bioanalysis Clinical Labs (Limassol), Tymvios Clinical Labs (Nicosia) and PZ Agapiou Diagnostics

8. NIPD Genetics

9. Molecular section of the lab of the American Medical Center

10. Iasis private hospital lab

11. Evangelismos private hospital lab

12. Ygia private polyclinic lab

13. Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus clinical lab

14. A. Evangelou Lab

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articlePaphos municipal swimming pool reopens
Next articleHouse, car repair shop, storeroom damaged by fire

Top Stories

Local

Missing child found (updated)

Josephine Koumettou -
  A 15-year-old child reported missing from his home in Limassol since June 29 has been found and is in good health, police said on...
Read more
Local

One new Covid case with travel history

Josephine Koumettou -
One person has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1005, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, from a total...
Read more
Local

Compulsory use of gloves by employees on way out

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The compulsory use of gloves by employees that was introduced as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus is to be scrapped,...
Read more
Local

22-year-old sentenced to 13 years in jail for Nicosia manslaughter

Josephine Koumettou -
The Nicosia Criminal Court handed down on Tuesday a 13-year jail sentence to a 22-year-old foreign national who had pleaded guilty to killing a...
Read more
Local

House, car repair shop, storeroom damaged by fire

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A fire which broke out off the Ayii Trimithias and Anthoupolis road on Tuesday afternoon has left a trail of damage in its wake,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

How to make triandafillo ice cream, by UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Just in time for the scorching heat, UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin has shared her recipe for refreshing triantafillo ice cream -- or as...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Missing child found (updated)

Josephine Koumettou -
  A 15-year-old child reported missing from his home in Limassol since June 29 has been found and is in good health, police said on...
Read more
Local

One new Covid case with travel history

Josephine Koumettou -
One person has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1005, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, from a total...
Read more
Local

Compulsory use of gloves by employees on way out

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The compulsory use of gloves by employees that was introduced as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus is to be scrapped,...
Read more
Local

22-year-old sentenced to 13 years in jail for Nicosia manslaughter

Josephine Koumettou -
The Nicosia Criminal Court handed down on Tuesday a 13-year jail sentence to a 22-year-old foreign national who had pleaded guilty to killing a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros