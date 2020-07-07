Ministry publishes updated list of labs for Covid-19 tests

The Health Ministry has published an updated list of private labs which have verified procedures for RT-RCR diagnostic tests, which is the only accepted and approved method of testing for Covid-19, and which the public and businesses can contact.

Other labs, other than those listed below, carry out RT-RCR tests, but their procedures have not yet been verified and therefore the test result must be confirmed by the reference lab of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

The Health Ministry said it was in contact with these labs and will update the list once their methodology is verified.

Other than the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the labs of state health services (Okypi) hospitals, the private labs which have verified their diagnostic methodology to test for the virus are:

ACT-BIO labs partnership (Biomedical Laboratories Harris Harilaou, Andreas Adamou and clinical labs BIOCHECK-Tiggiridi.)

2. Medifos Center of Laboratory Medicine and Molecural Diagnosis

3. Theocharides clinical labs

4. MyGene Molecular Diagnostics

5. Diogenous lab (C.D. DNA Biomedica Science Lab

6. Bioiatriki Group (Yannioukas labs)

7. Partnership of Bioanalysis Clinical Labs (Limassol), Tymvios Clinical Labs (Nicosia) and PZ Agapiou Diagnostics

8. NIPD Genetics

9. Molecular section of the lab of the American Medical Center

10. Iasis private hospital lab

11. Evangelismos private hospital lab

12. Ygia private polyclinic lab

13. Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus clinical lab

14. A. Evangelou Lab