News Local Ministry publishes protocols for children's play areas

Ministry publishes protocols for children’s play areas

 

 

The Health Ministry has published health protocols for the operation of children’s play areas so as to minimise the risk of the spread of coronavirus. These are complementary to requirements set out in health and safety and quarantine laws, it said.

They include:

  • Regular cleaning and disinfection, regular ventilation, procedures in the event someone (child, guardian, parent or staff) has suspect symptoms or has been confirmed to be infected or has recovered from Covid 19 and preparation of an isolation room.
  • Entrance to the play area by parents or guardians or employees in urgent cases is permitted once personal protective measures are taken (mask, gloves) for a reasonable time provided permission is given by the manager
  • Recommended use of mask by person responsible for the area and during preparation of food.
  • Use of mask compulsory for external associates (eg suppliers or to resolve a problem)
  • Entrance and exit should be from specific entrance/exit doors and steps must be taken to prevent crowding
  • There must be hand sanitiser at each entrance/exit of common use areas. These should be out of the reach of children who must use them only under adult supervision
  • The ministry recommends WHO instructions on hand washing etc be affixed inside and outside
  • Signs on personal hygiene/protective measures and distancing
  • The names, contact details and time of arrival and departure of children/ accompanying adults should be recorded in special register for tracing purposes. The same should apply for those responsible for each section of the play area.
  • Staff should keep an eye on visitors to ensure compliance with hygiene rules
  • The maximum number permitted is 75 inside and 150 outside. The maximum is calculated based on two metres per person, excluding staff.  Simultaneous gatherings inside and outside are not permitted
  • Health Ministry rules on catering areas should be implemented
  • Regular cleaning and disinfection,

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleJune vehicle registrations down an annual 5.8%
Next articleUK’s Sunak announces bonuses to get workers back into jobs

Top Stories

Business

Lidl Cyprus supports ‘Save our Food’ programme with more than 3000 breakfasts

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Within the framework of the Save Our Food programme and with a sense of responsibility towards society, Lidl Cyprus has proceeded in providing breakfast ...
Read more
World

Harvard, MIT seek temporary halt to Trump administration rule on international students

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology have asked a federal court to temporarily block a Trump administration rule that would bar foreign students...
Read more
Local

Two arrests in connection with Ormideia murder

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police have made two arrests in connection with the murder of a 29 year old private security guard outside his father's home in Ormideia...
Read more
Local

Summer film marathon in Nicosia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The Constantia open air cinema in Nicosia's Palliouritissa area will host a summer film marathon from July 22 to September 13, with organisers promising...
Read more
World

UK’s Sunak announces bonuses to get workers back into jobs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Britain's government will seek to head off an unemployment crisis by paying bonuses to employers to bring workers back to their jobs from the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

How to make triandafillo ice cream, by UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Just in time for the scorching heat, UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin has shared her recipe for refreshing triantafillo ice cream -- or as...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Two arrests in connection with Ormideia murder

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police have made two arrests in connection with the murder of a 29 year old private security guard outside his father's home in Ormideia...
Read more
Local

Summer film marathon in Nicosia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The Constantia open air cinema in Nicosia's Palliouritissa area will host a summer film marathon from July 22 to September 13, with organisers promising...
Read more
Local

June vehicle registrations down an annual 5.8%

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    In June 2020, a month during which many COVID-19 containment measures were being gradually lifted in Cyprus, the total registration of motor vehicles numbered...
Read more
Local

Current coronavirus situation will continue, says expert

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  There will not be a second wave of coronavirus but the current worldwide situation will continue, one of the experts advising the government on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros