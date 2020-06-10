News Local Ministry publishes guidelines for operation of malls

Ministry publishes guidelines for operation of malls

 

Malls have reopened under operating guidelines issued by the Health Ministry as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

These, it clarified, are over and above obligations under the health and safety law, the quarantine law and the various decrees.

Here are some of the main points

Protection measures at the business prior to start of operations: 

  • Any person with symptoms or who has come into contact with a person with symptoms should not go to work
  • Distancing indoors with special signs etc and strict adherence to health and safety rules during coronavirus
  • Flexible working hours with prearranged working groups so as to facilitate tracing should there be a case
  • Disinfection of the premises and of a/c prior to operation
  • Proper ventilation as per the circular on a/c
  • Disinfection stations and free personal protective equipment at the entrance
  • Thermals cameras at each entrance
  • Restricting access to mall with use of one or two entrances and prevention of crowding by security staff
  • Checks of total visitors in the car park
  • Signage on the floors on the 2 metres distance rule with emphasis at the cash registers at individual shops
  • Special signs to avoid use of lift and instructions (must wear masks and no crowding in lift by restricting numbers to 30% to 50% of capacity)
  • Train staff on proper use and discarding of PPE, etc
  • Preparation of management plan in the event of a positive case
  • Flexible time schedule recommended
  • Staff must be informed on protecting themselves and those near them (avoiding touching face, avoiding unnecessary interaction, regular hand washing, wearing mask etc)
  • There are in addition, specific rules for catering establishments (https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg19.pdf) as well as for individual businesses  (https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg7.pdf) and for cleaning of bathrooms  (https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/press/pc.pdf)

Protection measures during operation

  • Hand sanitiser at entrance/exit
  • Security staff at entrance to check there is no crowding and to carry out thermal checks
  • Staff must wash hands before entry and must wear mask.
  • Breaks for staff should be in the same and as small as possible groups to avoid crowding in kitchen bathroom. Strict hand hygiene.
  • Visitors must enforce hand hygiene on entrance and exit and before using changing rooms
  • Distancing within the mall with signs
  • Distancing signs and hand sanitiser at the cash register
  • In the event of use of changing rooms a staff member must be responsible for ensuring there is no crowding and that hand sanitiser is used before and after
  • Masks are mandatory for staff

Cleanliness rules in the mall 

  • Written instructions for cleaning and disinfection, cleaning staff must clean and disinfect several times a day with special emphasis on high touch surfaces

Malls reopen to the public (photos)

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Next articleUNFICYP seeks clarity from Turkish Cypriot side on crossing points

Top Stories

Local

96 lifeguards on Paphos’ beaches

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  There are 96 lifeguards at Paphos' 33 beaches and another four are to be hired, Paphos district officer Mary Lambrou told CNA on Wednesday. The...
Read more
Local

Six departures, six arrivals at Larnaca today

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Six departures and six arrivals are scheduled at Larnaca airport today, second day since it resumed operations after a ban on commercial flights imposed...
Read more
World

Slovakia to allow travel from 16 more countries, including Cyprus

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Slovakia will allow free travel to and from 16 more European countries, including Cyprus, from June 10 and no longer require face masks to...
Read more
Local

€6.3 m incentives scheme to boost air connectivity

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved a €6.3 m incentives scheme to boost Cyprus’ air connectivity in the wake of the lifting of...
Read more
World

Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves-study

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Population-wide face mask use could push COVID-19 transmission down to controllable levels for national epidemics, and could prevent further waves of the pandemic disease...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

96 lifeguards on Paphos’ beaches

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  There are 96 lifeguards at Paphos' 33 beaches and another four are to be hired, Paphos district officer Mary Lambrou told CNA on Wednesday. The...
Read more
Local

Six departures, six arrivals at Larnaca today

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Six departures and six arrivals are scheduled at Larnaca airport today, second day since it resumed operations after a ban on commercial flights imposed...
Read more
Local

€6.3 m incentives scheme to boost air connectivity

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved a €6.3 m incentives scheme to boost Cyprus’ air connectivity in the wake of the lifting of...
Read more
Local

Personal hygiene items appeal for asylum seekers

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The Social Solidarity Network has launched a campaign to collect personal hygiene items for asylum seekers at the temporary reception centre at Pournara, Kokkinotrimithia. The...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros