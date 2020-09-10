Insider Economy Ministry of Labour expenditure exceeds €1 billion due to support measures for...

Ministry of Labour expenditure exceeds €1 billion due to support measures for Covid-19

Cyprus’ Ministry of Labour’s expenditure exceeded €1 billion in the first seven months of 2020 on continued programmes aiming to support employment and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data published by the government’s treasury, the Ministry’s expenditure for the period of January to July amounted to €1,005 million marking an increase of €407 million or 68% compared with the respective period of 2019.

The Ministry’s expenditure represented 25% of the total expenditure of the government’s budget, whereas the respective figure in 2019 was limited to 17%.

The Ministry’s spending throughout 2019 amounted to €1.07 billion.

In July the Ministry’s spending amounted to €191 million compared with €168 million in June and just €90 in July 2019.

The Ministry’s highest monthly expenditure was recorded in May with €238 million, when horizontal support measures were still in place.

The Ministry’s spending is estimated to continue their upward trend as Minister of Labour Zeta Emilianidou announced additional measures to protect jobs and to support businesses from the Covid-19 fallout amounting to €106 million.

As Emilianidou noted, the value of the support measures amounted to €457 million including a one-off grant to very small businesses, while spending for the support measures from August until November is estimated at €75 million.

According to Emilianidou, since support measures began in mid-March the Ministry has subsidised income for 180,000 employees until the end of May and of over 70,000 in the period of June to July.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleCBC Governor warns banks to prepare for a new cycle of NPLs in light of Covid-19
Next articleCo-chairs of Technical Committee on Health discuss Covid-19 situation in Cyprus’ occupied areas

Top Stories

Local

Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,452 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Co-chairs of Technical Committee on Health discuss Covid-19 situation in Cyprus’ occupied areas

Maria Bitar -
Greek-Cypriot co-chair of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health, Leonidas Phylactou, had on Wednesday a conversation with the Turkish-Cypriot co-chair of the Committee in...
Read more
Economy

Ministry of Labour expenditure exceeds €1 billion due to support measures for Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Ministry of Labour's expenditure exceeded €1 billion in the first seven months of 2020 on continued programmes aiming to support employment and businesses...
Read more
Economy

CBC Governor warns banks to prepare for a new cycle of NPLs in light of Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
Governor of Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), Constantinos Herodotou, told Cyprus' commercial banks to prepare to face a new cycle of non-performing loans (NPLs)...
Read more
Local

Cyprus-Latvia FMs discuss situation in Belarus and East Med

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' and Latvia's Foreign Ministers, Nikos Christodoulides and Edgars Rinkēvičs, discussed the situation in Belarus and in the Eastern Mediterranean during a telephone conversation...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

CBC Governor warns banks to prepare for a new cycle of NPLs in light of Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
Governor of Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), Constantinos Herodotou, told Cyprus' commercial banks to prepare to face a new cycle of non-performing loans (NPLs)...
Read more
Economy

Assets under Management of Collective Investments up 5.3% in 2nd Quarter of 2020

Maria Bitar -
The value of Total Assets Under Management reached €7.97 billion in the second quarter of 2020, recording a 5.3% increase over the first quarter...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus’ trade deficit declines by an annual 12.5% in January – July 2020

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Trade Deficit declined by 12.5% for the period of January to July 2020 continuing its downward trend affected by the disruption caused by...
Read more
Economy

Energy Minister assures companies continue planning in Cyprus’ EEZ

Maria Bitar -
Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides has assured that companies active in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone are moving forward with their planning. Addressing...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros