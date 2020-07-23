Ministry of Heath cautions public as corona virus still active

Based on cases of Covid-19 in people who showed symptoms without having had contact with a confirmed case or had any recent travel history which were identified in the community mainly in the province of Limassol, the Ministry of Health expresses strong concern and recommends caution reminding the public that the virus is still active.

The relaxation observed in relation to the observance of the measures can cause derailment and overturn the positive epidemiological indicators.

“We all have a responsibility to remain vigilant and disciplined, faithfully adhering to measures of personal protection and social distancing, in order to prevent a new outbreak of cases in the coming months”, the Ministry of Health said.

Source: Philenews