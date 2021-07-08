NewsLocalMinistry of Health urges all citizens to get vaccinated to protect health...

Ministry of Health urges all citizens to get vaccinated to protect health system

The aggressive spread of the virus which is caused by the Delta mutation is causing significant burden on the epidemiological indicators, with the efforts of all states in the EU concentrating on halting the virus’ spread and further burdening the hospital indicators, Cyprus’ Ministry of Health has said.

In a press release it notes that according to the available scientific data from studies, the Indian strain affects mainly those who have not been protected through vaccination and causes worse symptoms and increased transmission amongst younger people who have intense social activity.

In Cyprus during the last two weeks, there has been a new outbreak in cases which is affecting the positivity rate and transmission numbers.

By gavriella
Previous articleIsola Beach Bar in Agia Napa: an ultimate tropical escape
Next articlePolice conduct 3,326 checks the last 24 hours handing out 65 fines

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros