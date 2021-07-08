Ministry of Health urges all citizens to get vaccinated to protect health system

The aggressive spread of the virus which is caused by the Delta mutation is causing significant burden on the epidemiological indicators, with the efforts of all states in the EU concentrating on halting the virus’ spread and further burdening the hospital indicators, Cyprus’ Ministry of Health has said.

In a press release it notes that according to the available scientific data from studies, the Indian strain affects mainly those who have not been protected through vaccination and causes worse symptoms and increased transmission amongst younger people who have intense social activity.

In Cyprus during the last two weeks, there has been a new outbreak in cases which is affecting the positivity rate and transmission numbers.