News Local Ministry of Health says vaccination plan already been developed

Ministry of Health says vaccination plan already been developed

The Ministry of Health has welcomed the encouraging developments regarding a coronavirus vaccine and noted that a plan has already been drawn up for vaccinations in Cyprus.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Ministry says that the news announced in recent days by the pharmaceutical companies that are in the phase of clinical trials for the development of a coronavirus vaccine are encouraging, adding that Cyprus is participating as an EU member state in all four agreements signed through the European Commission and has already submitted its respective quantities in each case, ie 600,000 from AstraZeneca, 200,000 from Johnson & Johnson and 200,000 from Pfizer / BioNTech (Sanofi Pasteur & GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals have not yet asked the countries to place orders).

It points out that due to the different technologies used by each company for the development of the vaccine, the decision to participate in all agreements with the maximum number allowed, was taken so that Cyprus can have at its disposal at the same time as the other member states, the safe and effective vaccine that will be licensed.

Moreover, the Ministry says that there is already a plan regarding the vaccination process, and that in cooperation with the Scientific Advisory Committee for the coronavirus, the population groups that will be called to be vaccinated first have been determined on the basis of an algorithm.

Vaccinations will take place at the vaccination centers and the procedures that will be followed will be determined once there is an indication as to when the vaccine will be available.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous article87-year-old woman dies at COVID-19 Reference Hospital
Next articleCyprus-Israel military exercise ‘Onisilos-Gedeon 2020’ wraps up

Top Stories

Local

Hadasssah Hospital to be established in Cyprus

gavriella -
A strategic agreement amounting to more than 150 million euros has recently been achieved and is believed to change facts in the sector of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus-Israel military exercise ‘Onisilos-Gedeon 2020’ wraps up

gavriella -
Military exercise "Onisilos-Gedeon 2020", which takes place in the framework of the annual military cooperation programme between the Cyprus Republic and Israel, wrapped up...
Read more
Local

Ministry of Health says vaccination plan already been developed

gavriella -
The Ministry of Health has welcomed the encouraging developments regarding a coronavirus vaccine and noted that a plan has already been drawn up for...
Read more
Local

87-year-old woman dies at COVID-19 Reference Hospital

gavriella -
An 87-year-old woman, who was being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as Reference for COVID-19 establishment, died today. The woman was transferred...
Read more
Local

Parents request that Latsia Lyceum closes for 15 days

gavriella -
The Parents Association of the Latsia Lyceum issued an announcement denouncing media references about increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the school, due to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Hadasssah Hospital to be established in Cyprus

gavriella -
A strategic agreement amounting to more than 150 million euros has recently been achieved and is believed to change facts in the sector of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus-Israel military exercise ‘Onisilos-Gedeon 2020’ wraps up

gavriella -
Military exercise "Onisilos-Gedeon 2020", which takes place in the framework of the annual military cooperation programme between the Cyprus Republic and Israel, wrapped up...
Read more
Local

87-year-old woman dies at COVID-19 Reference Hospital

gavriella -
An 87-year-old woman, who was being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as Reference for COVID-19 establishment, died today. The woman was transferred...
Read more
Local

Parents request that Latsia Lyceum closes for 15 days

gavriella -
The Parents Association of the Latsia Lyceum issued an announcement denouncing media references about increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the school, due to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros