Ministry of Health says vaccination plan already been developed

The Ministry of Health has welcomed the encouraging developments regarding a coronavirus vaccine and noted that a plan has already been drawn up for vaccinations in Cyprus.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Ministry says that the news announced in recent days by the pharmaceutical companies that are in the phase of clinical trials for the development of a coronavirus vaccine are encouraging, adding that Cyprus is participating as an EU member state in all four agreements signed through the European Commission and has already submitted its respective quantities in each case, ie 600,000 from AstraZeneca, 200,000 from Johnson & Johnson and 200,000 from Pfizer / BioNTech (Sanofi Pasteur & GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals have not yet asked the countries to place orders).

It points out that due to the different technologies used by each company for the development of the vaccine, the decision to participate in all agreements with the maximum number allowed, was taken so that Cyprus can have at its disposal at the same time as the other member states, the safe and effective vaccine that will be licensed.

Moreover, the Ministry says that there is already a plan regarding the vaccination process, and that in cooperation with the Scientific Advisory Committee for the coronavirus, the population groups that will be called to be vaccinated first have been determined on the basis of an algorithm.

Vaccinations will take place at the vaccination centers and the procedures that will be followed will be determined once there is an indication as to when the vaccine will be available.

(CNA)