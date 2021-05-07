Ministry of Health says 34% of population received at least first dose of vaccine

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that 34.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In a press release, it says that based on data by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Cyprus ranks 6th as regards the administration of at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with 34.1%, higher than the EU average which is 31.3% .

The Ministry says that until yesterday, 252,792 people had received the first dose of the vaccine, while 10.8% have completed their vaccination (79,631).

With the total number of vaccine doses administrated exceeding 332,000 (37.8 doses per 100 inhabitants), priority for vaccination is now given to citizens of the age group 30-39 years and as from next week the priority for appointments will be for the age group of 20-29 years.

Moreover, it notes that the goal of the Ministry is for at least 65% of the population to have received at least the first dose of a vaccine by the end of June.

It recalls that those who have completed their vaccination with any of the available licensed vaccines and 14 days have passed since the last dose, they no longer need to self isolate if they are a close contact of a positive case.

In addition, those who have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 3 weeks have passed since then, they will be able to participate in various social and other events, provided they show their vaccination card.

Moreover, employees who have been vaccinated with at least the first dose and 3 weeks have passed, are exempted from the obligation to undergo a weekly antigen rapid test.