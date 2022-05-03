NewsLocalMinistry of Health on the application process for healthcare for asylum seekers

Ministry of Health on the application process for healthcare for asylum seekers

Decision time taken on asylum seeker applications to be reduced

The Ministry of Health, with a view to improving the procedure of identification / registration of Asylum Seekers, when visiting the Public Hospitals, has proceeded with the following changes, which will be applied from 02.05.2022.

  1. Asylum Seekers, during the first year from the date of submission of the application for international protection, will be accepted in the Public Hospitals, upon presentation of the document “Confirmation of Submission of an Application for International Protection”, issued by the Asylum Service, instead of a Medical Card.
  2. It is clarified that the period of one year starts from the date of submission of the application for international protection as it is written in the upper left part of the mentioned document. It is further clarified that whenever a Medical Card is available and presented, it will also be accepted.
  3. After the expiration of the first year, Asylum Seekers will no longer be able to register using the “Confirmation of Submission of an Application for International Protection” and a valid Medical Card should be definitely presented. Therefore, arrangements should be made, in order to secure a Medical Card in time.
By gavriella
Previous articleTsemberi Fashion Exhibition at Stelios Foundation on May 7-8
Next articleElementary school in Kormakitis to reopen in 2023-2024

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros