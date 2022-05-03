Ministry of Health on the application process for healthcare for asylum seekers

The Ministry of Health, with a view to improving the procedure of identification / registration of Asylum Seekers, when visiting the Public Hospitals, has proceeded with the following changes, which will be applied from 02.05.2022.

Asylum Seekers, during the first year from the date of submission of the application for international protection, will be accepted in the Public Hospitals, upon presentation of the document “Confirmation of Submission of an Application for International Protection”, issued by the Asylum Service, instead of a Medical Card. It is clarified that the period of one year starts from the date of submission of the application for international protection as it is written in the upper left part of the mentioned document. It is further clarified that whenever a Medical Card is available and presented, it will also be accepted. After the expiration of the first year, Asylum Seekers will no longer be able to register using the “Confirmation of Submission of an Application for International Protection” and a valid Medical Card should be definitely presented. Therefore, arrangements should be made, in order to secure a Medical Card in time.