Ministry of Health: New email address for covid protocol questions

The Ministry of Health informs the public that the email address ([email protected]) will be operational from today, September 21, in which citizens can ask questions in relation to the protocols and guidelines in force.

The new email will be managed by the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit.

It is reminded that the 1412 Call Centre is also open daily from 8 am until 8 pm, for any clarifications on protocols and procedures.