Nicosia expresses fear over state of play in besieged Mariupol

An Aeriel View Shows A Military Vehicle Shoot Rounds Next To A Building, As Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Continues, In Maripuol

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus expresses great concern about the exclusion of Mariupol from the Russian forces and the cut-off of the city from water, electricity and food supplies.

We call for an immediate end to the exclusion for humanitarian reasons, so as to avoid further complications that put the lives of its inhabitants in imminent danger.

We call and look forward to the creation and maintenance of humanitarian corridors, so that there is a safe and orderly evacuation of the civilian population.

Our concern about the security situation in the country is not limited to the Mariupol region, but extends to the whole country. However, the presence of thousands of expatriates and civilians in Mariupol naturally attracts our particular interest.

By gavriella
