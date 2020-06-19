News Local Ministry issues new lists of countries for travel to Cyprus

Υπουργός Μεταφορών – Άφιξη πρώτης πτήσης στο αεροδρόμιο Λάρνακας Αεροδρόμιο, Λάρνακα, Κύπρος Ο Υπουργός Μεταφορών, Επικοινωνιών και Έργων κ. Γιάννης Καρούσος παρίσταται στην άφιξη της πρώτης πτήσης στο αεροδρόμιο Λάρνακας. Η πτήση της AEGEAN Airways, η οποία αφίχθηκε από την Αθήνα στις 12.15 μμ, πραγματοποιήθηκε στο πλαίσιο της επαναφοράς της συνδεσιμότητας της Κύπρου με άλλες χώρες. Μετά την άφιξη της πτήσης, ακολούθησαν δηλώσεις προς τα ΜΜΕ. // Transport Minister – Arrival of the first flight at Larnaca airport Airport, Larnaca, Cyprus The Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Mr Υiannis Karousos, attends the arrival of the first flight at Larnaca Airport. The flight, which was operated by AEGEAN Airways and arrived from Athens at 12.15 pm, was held within the context of restoring Cyprus' connectivity with other countries. After the arrival of the flight, statements to the media followed.

 

A day before phase two of the opening of Cyprus’ airports, the Health Ministry has updated its lists of countries regarding their epidemiological risk as regards coronavirus — adding four countries to Group A and nine to Group B.

In an announcement, it said that after the opening of the borders on June 9, the epidemiological situation of various countries as regards Covid-19 has been reassessed and additional countries have been added to the groups.

Second phase for operation of airports tomorrow

Classifications are based on the reproduction rate R (t)  for Covid-19, the number of new cases, the number of tests, the mortality rate per 100,000 people, the estimated prevalence and WHO indicators, it added.

And it noted that the classification of countries based on epidemiological risk is exceptionally dynamic and can change at any given moment as the pandemic develops.

For this reason, new figures will be announced and the list will be regularly updated, it said.

The countries have been classified as follows:

Group A – Low risk countries

These are countries with R (t) of below 1 and/or small number of new cases (<1/100,000 inhabitants a day)  and/or very low COVID19 mortality  (<5-10/100,000 inhabitants) and/or sporadic cases or cluster of cases according to WHO and /or at least satisfactory tests (>3000 tests/100,000 residents):

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Czechia
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Switzerland
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Norway
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Korea

 

Group B – Countries with  possible low risk but with greater doubts compared to Group A 

These are countries with R (t) above 1 and/or new cases of  >1/100,000 people a day and/or increased COVID-19 mortality (>10/100,000 people)  and/or limited lab tests  (<2000 tests/100,000 people) or lack of classification by WHO.

  • Belgium
  • France
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Lebanon
  • Jordan
  • Netherlands
  • Spain
  • Poland
  • Romania
  • UAE

From June 20, passengers from Group A will not be required to present a certificate they have undergone a coronavirus test.

Those from Group B will have to submit such a certificate from a recognised lab no older than 72 hours prior to departure.

But passengers who cannot obtain such a certificate in the country of residence will have the option to carry out a test on arrival and cover the cost of 60 euro.

The ministry said that random tests will be carried out among passengers from all flights. About 300 random tests will be carried out every day.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
