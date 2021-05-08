Ministry issues guidelines for vaccinated passengers arriving in Cyprus as from Monday

The Health Ministry has issued guidelines for all vaccinated passengers who arrive on the island as from Monday now that Cyprus enters a new phase of relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

This includes the re-opening of shops and restaurants but visitors need to show a Covid-19 safepass to be able to enter.

“All passengers, regardless of their citizenship and the country from which they are arriving, who have a valid vaccination card against COVID, will no longer be asked to self-isolate or stay in quarantine or take any COVID test, given that they have a vaccination card from EU countries, EEA countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway), Switzerland, Israel, UK, Russia, UAE, Ukraine, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Belarus, Serbia, Qatar, Bahrain, USA, Armenia, Georgia, Canada and Kuwait,” the Ministry said.

“These passengers need to have an inoculation card with shots authorised by the EMA(Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Janssen), or Sputnik V and have finished all doses required,” it added.

If the shot is a two-dose, the passengers need to have finished both doses and can travel after a week has passed while for Janssen which is an one dose shot, they need to wait 14 days after they have finished their inoculation in order to travel.

Passengers can find further info at : https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/en/vaccinated-passengers.

All passengers need to fill out the CyprusFlightPass 24 hours prior to their departure.

The Ministry also announced that random tests at the airports are still in place, regardless if the passengers are vaccinated.