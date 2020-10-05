Ministry aiming to turn students into animal lovers

Following the sad and disturbing incidents at a school in Paralimni area, where students were seeing abusing animals, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports is planning educational activities aiming at the students’ awareness regarding the protection and well-being of animals. Specifically, the Ministry is planning visits to animal shelters, a seminar on the protection and well-being of animals and the writing of an essay or a creative project by the students on the relationship between people and animals. At the same time, the Ministry will proceed with an administrative investigation regarding the events. Similar investigations are being carried out to other schools as well where incidents took place, philenews reported.
