Ministers of Education of France, Italy, Cyprus, Greece cooperate to promote Latin and ancient Greek

The Ministers of Education of France, Italy, Cyprus and Greece, in a joint statement, undertook to strengthen their cooperation on Latin and ancient Greek, encouraging and developing bilateral and multilateral partnerships, as well as exchanges and mobility of students and teachers.

In the joint declaration at a conference aimed at “Strengthening European Cooperation on Latin and Ancient Greek”, the four ministers said that Latin and Ancient Greek constitute “a living heritage which is the common cornerstone of European and Mediterranean culture and the dynamic strength of languages”.

The Joint Statement was the result of a conference on Europe and Ancient languages, in which the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, Prodromos Prodromos, participated on Tuesday in Paris. In addition to Prodromou, the joint statement was co-signed by the Minister of National Education of France, Jean-Michel Blanquer, Minister of Education and Religious Affairs of Greece, Niki Kerameus, and Minister of Public Education in Italy, Patricio Bianchi. The conference was also welcomed by Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas.

In their joint statement, the ministers decided to strengthen cooperation in the Latin and Ancient Greek languages, encouraging and developing bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as the exchange of students and teachers so as to create a global dynamic regarding new joint projects, which will be open to all citizens and all forms of education.

The conference was attended by academics, researchers, school inspectors and teachers from France, Greece, Italy and Cyprus with the sole aim to create an educational alliance for the teaching of ancient languages, connecting France, Greece, Italy and the Republic of Cyprus. It also highlighted that through the Greek and Latin languages, which are the mother tongues of Europe, students discover and understand more their own language and other European languages and develop their critical thinking skills.

Prodromou said that the Greek language remains a self-evident force for the timeless conception of new ideas with elements being a unique heritage to ancient Rome and the Byzantium.

He also thanked the French Minister for bringing back Latin and Ancient Greek at the forefront of education.